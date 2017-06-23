Watch The Killers perform new single ‘The Man’ live for the first time

Song will feature on band's upcoming album 'Wonderful Wonderful'

The Killers have performed their new single ‘The Man’ live for the first time.

The Las Vegas band recently confirmed details of their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, which follows on from 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ as well as Brandon Flowers’ 2015 solo LP ‘The Desired Effect’.

Appearing at Tinderbox Festival in Odense, Denmark on Thursday night (June 22), the band performed ‘The Man’ live in full. Watch fan-shot footage beneath.

According to a press release, the band’s new album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.

The band recently addressed rumours that they might play at surprise set at Glastonbury festival this weekend.

“I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible,” Brandon Flowers told Radio X when asked about a possible Glastonbury set. “It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water…” he added.

See their full tour schedule beneath.

24 June Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival