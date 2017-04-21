‘The X-Files’ confirmed to return for new series
The truth is still here
Fox have confirmed that ‘The X-Files’ will be returning for a new series later this year.
Last year, it was revealed that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were in ‘significant talks‘ for another season, after the success of the cult sci-fi show’s six season renewal last year – ending a 14 year hiatus.
Now, it has been revealed that production on 10 new episodes for season 11 will begin later this summer, to be televised between 2017-2018.
Earlier this month, it emerged that Duchovny and Anderson had reunited for a special ‘X-Files’ audio series.
Titled The X-Files: Cold Cases, the audio drama is based on a series of X-Files comic books by graphic novelist Joe Harris. Fellow cast members William B. Davis (Cigarette Smoking Man), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), and Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood (The Lone Gunmen) have all contributed too. It will be released on July 18.