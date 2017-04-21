‘The X-Files’ confirmed to return for new series

The truth is still here

Fox have confirmed that ‘The X-Files’ will be returning for a new series later this year.

Last year, it was revealed that David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were in ‘significant talks‘ for another season, after the success of the cult sci-fi show’s six season renewal last year – ending a 14 year hiatus.

Now, it has been revealed that production on 10 new episodes for season 11 will begin later this summer, to be televised between 2017-2018.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said Fox president David Madden. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that Duchovny and Anderson had reunited for a special ‘X-Files’ audio series.

Titled The X-Files: Cold Cases, the audio drama is based on a series of X-Files comic books by graphic novelist Joe Harris. Fellow cast members William B. Davis (Cigarette Smoking Man), Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), and Tom Braidwood, Dean Haglund, and Bruce Harwood (The Lone Gunmen) have all contributed too. It will be released on July 18.