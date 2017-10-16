5 things to know if you’re thinking of creating your own app

Louise Broni-Mensah, CEO and founder of Shoobs, tell us how she built her own nightlife app.

In partnership with University of Salford

As part of our #LifeHacks campaign for young creatives, NME and University of Salford hosted a special Facebook and Twitter live panel on Friday (October 13) featuring three people who are pursuing new and exciting tech careers.

One member of the panel was Louise Broni-Mensah, the CEO and founder of nightlife app Shoobs. Here are five things Louise told us on the day.

1. Stay curious

“It’s important not to grow out of asking why, why, why. You should constantly be looking at the world and seeing potential problems – things that bug you so much that you want to solve them. That’s where your big idea could come from.”

2. Make sure your app relates to you.

“It needs to be something you’re passionate about and something that gets up in the morning. I’ve always had a passion for music and events, and one day I realised there was a gap in the market for an app that allows urban artists to promote their events. That’s where Shoobs came from.”

3. Don’t stand still.

“Yes, it’s important to be determined. Obviously I want to be successful, but I’m flexible in terms of how that will actually pan out in the next few years. Technology is moving at such a fast pace and we want to stay on top of that. Maybe we’ll incorporate more emojis into the app? There’s a variety of things we can do in the future. Every single member of my team is willing to be flexible and adapt along the way, too.”

4. Challenge the status quo.

“If you’re going to survive in the app industry, given how many apps there now are, you’ve got to come with something different. The young people I want to work with have strong critical thinking, strong analytical skills, and strong problem-solving skills. They challenge conventional wisdom.”

5. Use social media to spread the word.

“The majority of our audience are young people aged between 18 and 30 years old, so they’re active users on social media. A key part of the app is the DJs and artists that we work with. They’re also heavy social media users, so we’ve used them as influencers, essentially, to get the Shoobs brand out there. We have a network of key DJs who regularly promote the fact they have an event listed on our platform. Some of these DJs have hundreds of thousands of followers, so the impact it’s had on our brand has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Watch Louise in the “Jobs that didn’t exist five years ago” panel below:

The panel is part of a year-long programme of #LifeHacks events we’ve created with help from our friends at University of Salford. The aim is to help inspire young creatives on how to get ahead in the world of work.

Full details of our next #LifeHacks event with University of Salford will be announced on NME.COM very soon.