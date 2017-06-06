Here are the answers to the questions you're too afraid to ask about the General Election 2017...

Two days from now, Britain will head to the polls to decide the future of Britain. Here are some answers to the questions you might be too embarrassed to ask about the forthcoming onslaught of political news in the 2017 general election.

1. What’s a majority?

The UK is divided into 650 constituencies, and each constituency elects an MP. On June 8 you’ll be voting for your local MP, and they’ll be listed by party on your ballot paper. For a party to get a majority and be able to form a government, it must win at least 326 of the House of Commons’ 650 seats.

2. What’s a hung parliament?

If no political parties are able to win 326 seats, the election results in a hung parliament. When this occurs, three things can happen.

Two or more parties can combine their numbers and form a coalition government, like the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats did after 2010’s election. A minority government can be created. This is the option Corbyn says he will choose if Labour is the largest party, but it’s very unusual: the last time the UK had a minority government was in 1996, and it only happened because the Tories’ small majority from the 1992 election had slowly crumbled into a minority because of defections and Tory losses in by-elections. It only lasted about a year, between 1996 and the general election of 1997, when the Tories lost spectacularly. A minority government is generally not seen as preferable because the government loses its guarantee of passing laws (fairly) easily in the House of Commons. With Brexit impending, it’s a crucial time for passing legislation in the UK, so taking on the next five years as a minority government is a bold move. Labour have effectively said they would proceed as a minority government while assuming that MPs from parties like the Lib Dems, Greens and the SNP will vote in their favour in the House of Commons. The UK can have another election, in which case the whole process will start again.

3. What’s the ‘coalition of chaos’?

‘Coalition of chaos’ is the soundbite Theresa May has been using to try and stop you from voting Labour.

It refers to a hypothetical coalition between Labour and other parties including the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and the SNP, but it’s inaccurate, because Labour aren’t planning to form a coalition government anyway. The ‘chaos’ idea comes from the differences in the parties’ agendas, but the parties mostly displayed unity of vision when they encountered one another (and Tory minister Amber Rudd) on the BBC leaders’ debate on May 31 – you know, the one Theresa May was too frightened to attend herself.

When Theresa May first started to use the phrase ‘coalition of chaos’, the Tories were projected to win a huge majority in the election. Now the polls are starting to suggest the election is going to result in a hung parliament, in which case there will be either a coalition government formed by the Tories, or if Labour win, a minority government under Labour.

4. If it’s raining and I can’t be arsed to go out and vote, does it matter?

Don’t be a dolt: of course you should go and vote, whatever the weather.

There’s a long-held theory that sunny weather brings out more Labour voters, and rainy weather deters them. This actually isn’t true: in 2010, the BBC reported that an Oxford politics academic called Stephen Fisher had studied the relationship between the weather and turnout and confirmed there was no correlation between rainy days and low Labour numbers.

“If you made a statistical correlation and scored the weather according to how good it was and compiled a graph showing voter turnout,” he said, “over the last 15 elections you don’t see a correlation.”

So yeah: whatever happens, go and vote.

5. What time do the polls open and close?

Polls open at 7am and close at 10pm on Thursday, June 8. That’s plenty of time.

6. How can I find out where my polling station is?

Follow this link and put your postcode in. Or look at the polling card you were sent after registering to vote. Either way, make an event in your phone calendar reminding you to vote at some point during the day – and put the polling station address in ahead of time to ensure you definitely know where you’re going.

7. Do I need my polling card?

If you registered to vote before May 22, like a legend, then you will have received a polling card at your home address. You don’t actually need to bring it to the polling station, but it’s got the polling station’s address and opening times on it, which is useful.

8. How effective could the youth vote be?

Take part in NME’s ‘plus one’ campaign and you’ll double the youth vote.

Why is that powerful? Because if enough young people take part, we’ll have the power to unseat Tory ministers like Amber Rudd and Boris Johnson! That’s a lot of power.

9. Should I believe the opinion polls?

You should trust the trends they show, but take them with a pinch of salt. The polls for this election have shown growing support for Labour and diminishing support for the Conservatives: this is consistent across almost all polls.

But polls get it wrong a lot. During the General Election in 2015, no polls predicted how much of a lead the Conservatives would have (it was an astonishing 7 per cent). On the day before Brexit in 2016, one pollster, Populus, predicted a 55 per cent victory for Remain, and few others had Leave outnumbering Remain voters. In the final few days before the 2016 US presidential election, Trump was given just a 30 per cent chance of victory by US pollsters.

YouGov’s latest poll for the forthcoming UK election suggests the Tories could receive just 304 seats – 21 short of a majority, which would result in a hung parliament – but many pollsters don’t forecast victories for specific seats, and their projections of voting share for Conservatives and Labour are unlikely to translate into that percentage of seats in Parliament because of the way the First Past The Post system works. Britain Elects, which combines poll data from many other pollsters, currently says the Tories will get 355 seats. But that could be way off the mark, because it assumes a low turnout among the youth.

This is why it’s so important for everyone who’s registered to vote on June 8. Never let pollsters affect how you choose to vote: the process is meant to reflect the electorate, not influence it. Your vote really, really matters.

10. There’s a massive majority in my constituency. Is it worth voting?

Our electoral system is First Past The Post. In case FPTP is gibberish to you, it refers to how the candidate with the most votes in any given constituency becomes that constituency’s MP – even if the vote is extremely close. It also means that if you live in a ‘safe seat’, it’s pretty demoralising. Say you’re a Labour voter but a Tory candidate in your constituency has 70 per cent of the vote – you’d think: ‘What’s the point?’ Because however you vote, that Tory is very likely to win.

Well, some people think we should have a voting system that represents voters across the country proportionally. This would mean that people who live in what we now call ‘safe seats’ could feel their vote is leading to representation, instead of being a tiny, wasted opposition to a safe seat candidate.

Look back to 2015’s election and you’ll notice that UKIP got a massive 12.6% of the vote, but only one seat, highlighting the huge disparity between public opinion and actual representation allowed by First Past The Post. Now, this isn’t to say it would have been good if UKIP had won 12.6% of the seats in parliament, but this kind of proportional representation would have been a fairer reflection of British votes.

Imagine another scenario: what if Labour received more votes overall than the Conservatives, but the Conservatives still won the election because of how their votes were spread in the First Past The Post system? Would you think that was fair?

In this election, you should vote whatever happens – because by voting even in the knowledge that your preferred candidate won’t win, you provide a bigger picture of what the UK thinks. Your vote and many others’ will highlight the need for some kind of electoral reform.