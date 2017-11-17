Ready Player One: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

Ernest Cline's bestseller is getting the Spielberg treatment

When Ernest Cline’s first book ‘Ready Player One’ was released in 2011 it was met with critical acclaim, and immediately became a bestseller. The film rights were purchased by Warner Bros. on the same day that Ernest Cline got his publishing deal, so the adaptation has been in the works for a fairly long time. Now, with Steven Spielberg at the helm, the film is set for release in 2018. Here’s everything we know so far.

What’s the ‘Ready Player One’ release date?

‘Ready Player One’ will be released on the March 30, 2018.

Are there any trailers?

Yes – the first trailer was revealed at San Diego Comic Con, in July. Watch it below:

What’s it about?



Based on the Ernest Cline novel of the same name, ‘Ready Player One’ is set in 2045, in a world on the brink of collapse due to global warming and an energy crisis. To avoid the problems of the world going on around them, people spend their time in the OASIS, which is a virtual reality universe created by James Halliday. The OASIS functions as an alternate society, and also a MMORPG.

When Halliday dies, he leaves his fortune to whoever can find a digital Easter egg hidden in the OASIS. The story follows teenager Wade Watts who lives in the “stacks” (a poverty stricken area), who joins the search for the Easter egg and is thrown into the dramatic race to win Halliday’s fortune.

Who’s going to be in Ready Player One?

The protagonist in ‘Ready Player One’ is Wade Watts, a teenager who’s attempting to find the Easter egg in the OASIS. Tye Sheridan, best known for his role of Cyclops in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, will play him.

Olivia Cook will star as Samantha Evelyn Cook, another player in the OASIS, and Wade’s love interest.

Mark Rylance will star as James Halliday, the creator of the OASIS, and Ben Mendelsohn as Nolan Sorrento – the film’s antagonist. Simon Pegg, T. J. Miller and Letitia Wright will also all appear.

What about the production team?

Steven Spielberg directed the film, as well as acting as a producer. The screenplay was written by author of the original book Ernest Cline, alongside Zak Penn. Music was composed by Alan Silvestri.

Has filming happened?

Filming began in July 2016, with some of it taking place in Birmingham.

How faithful to the book will the film be?

With Ernest Cline writing both – it looks like the film of ‘Ready Player One’ could stick pretty closely to its source material.

However Ben Mendelsohn, who plays the antagonist Nolan Sorrento isn’t planning on keeping strictly to the book. Speaking to The Wrap he said “I’m not trying to be faithful to the book Sorrento at all.”

Mendelsohn went on to say: “So, anyone that’s coming at it wanting a faithful re-creation or transposing of the written Sorrento is not gonna get it. I would rarely do that because my feeling about written literature characters is you don’t get to better them. My basic preference is to just try and wipe that slate, and to try and do it in context of what is going on around the film. I treat them as very different entities in that way.”