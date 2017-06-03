Banksy offers voters exclusive print in exchange for voting against Tories

The initiative has been called into question over its legalities.

Banksy has offered registered voters in Bristol an exclusive print in exchange for voting against their Conservative candidate.

The artist made the announcement on his website earlier today (June 3), offering the print to registered voters in the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton.

In exchange, Bansky asks for a photo of the ballot paper from polling day showing that the voter has voted against the Conservative candidate.

A lawyers note adds: ‘this print is a souvenir piece of campaign material, it is in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate, has no monetary value, is for amusement purposes only and is strictly not for re-sale. Terms and conditions to follow, postage not included.’

However, after the announcement, the legalities of the initiative were called into question. It is currently against the law to take anything that may show how someone else has voted and it is also illegal to bribe voters or to accept a bribe to influence a vote.

Channel 4 news journalist Cathy Newman replied to the announcement with a factsheet of electoral offenses, which cites what can be classed as electoral fraud. You can see that tweet below.

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy also chimed into the argument, stating that he believed it to be illegal to take a photo of their ballot paper. You can see his tweets below.

Meanwhile, a new, Brexit-inspired Banksy artwork was unveiled in Dover, Kent last month (May 7).

The mural depicts a metalworker chipping away at a star on the European Union flag – it’s the prolific graffiti artist’s first comment on last year’s UK referendum vote to leave the EU.

Confirmed by Banksy’s representatives as an official work by the artist, the piece emerged overnight (May 6/7) on the side of Castle Amusements in the Kent port town of Dover. It overlooks Dover’s ferry terminal – a key transport and trade link between Britain and the rest of Europe.

According to the EU website, the stars of its flag “stand for the ideals of unity, solidarity and harmony among the peoples of Europe.”