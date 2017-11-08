Charlie Sheen denies raping a 13 year old Corey Haim

Star has been accused of sexually assaulting the late actor on the set of the film 'Lucas' in 1986

Charlie Sheen has denied allegations that he raped Corey Haim when the late actor was 13 years old.

Former actor Dominick Brascia recently claimed to the National Enquirer that Haim had told him that Sheen sexually assaulted him during the production of 1986 film Lucas, which starred both Sheen and Haim. Sheen was 19 at the time.

In response to the claims, Sheen’s representative has issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which reads: “Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

In his 2013 memoir, Haim’s friend and frequent co-star Feldman referred to an alleged incident on the set of Lucas, saying that “an adult male convinced [Haim] it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’”

Following the publication of Feldman’s book, Brascia himself was accused of being Haim’s unnamed abuser, allegations that he has now “emphatically denied” to National Enquirer.

Former child star Haim passed away from pneumonia in March 2010. He was 38.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police are looking into Corey Feldman’s claims that a paedophile ring is operating within Hollywood.

Feldman previously claimed that he was abused during the early years of his career and recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to “expose” an alleged Hollywood paedophile ring.

After Feldman took to Twitter this week to claim that he had a formal interview with police officials, the LAPD has now confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an investigation has opened. LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff said: “When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)”.