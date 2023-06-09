Soundtrack Of My Life: Aaron Paul

This interview was originally published in a February 2016 issue of NME magazine

The first gig I went to

New Kids On The Block

“It’s kind of embarrassing but I went to this show with my older sister… I was 12 years old and the only reason I went was so I could hang out with one of her friends who I had a crush on. Paula was so hot! It was New Kids On The Block with MC Hammer and Vanilla Ice. Now that’s a heavy trio! Just imagine… But sadly Vanilla Ice was arrested before the gig and couldn’t perform. I believe he was detained for crimes against creativity.”

The song I do at karaoke

Journey – ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’

“Anything by Journey is a go-to karaoke song for me. My wife loves doing ‘Kiss From A Rose’ by Seal. That song’s been stuck in her head for four years. I’m not kidding. It’s become part of her daily thing. She hums it around the house and she’s even got me and all of her friends doing it!”

The first song I remember hearing

Elvis Presley – ‘Love Me Tender’

“The King was my mum’s favourite musician, so I heard a lot of his stuff around the house when I was a kid.”

The album that changed my life

Radiohead – ‘The Bends’

“I was introduced to Radiohead when ‘The Bends’ came out. I was so floored by Thom Yorke and his talent. I really connected with his lyrics.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Sisqó – ‘Thong Song’

“People thought it was fun back in 1999 but if I go the rest of my life and not hear it again that’s cool with me. At the time I couldn’t believe it was a hit. That shit was everywhere, like a virus.”

The song that reminds me of home

Jack Garratt – ‘Worry’

“I’m a big fan. I met Jack in Los Angeles and we became good friends. I’ve put on a few small concerts at my place and we’ve had Jack along, so anything I hear by him brings back good memories of home.”

The first album I bought

Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

“That was the kind of stuff I listened to growing up before I moved on to bands like Radiohead.”

The first song I fell in love with

The Shivers – ‘Beauty’

“My wife and I sang this together at our wedding. I’d never ‘had’ a song before, but now it’s ours.”

The song I want played at my funeral

John Lennon – ‘Imagine’

“I love The Beatles, but I’m obsessed with John Lennon. His view on life was such an inspiration to so many people. I was in New York last year when Yoko Ono set up this thing in Central Park to create the biggest peace sign in the world with humans. They shot it from above in a helicopter. I got a day off filming just so I could be a part of it. It was on what would have been John Lennon’s 75th birthday and they played ‘Imagine’ through loudspeakers. It was an incredible moment, so it would have to be that track.”