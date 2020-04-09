The Beatles’ split 50 years on: the best songs from the solo careers

For the total lack of Ringo we make no apologies – the toneless ‘Savoy Truffle’ that was his 1971 hit ‘It Don’t Come Easy’ was his only shot at this list, and even that isn’t fit to suck the piles off of ‘Mull Of Kintyre’. But in compiling a list of the best songs by post-Beatles Beatles, you have to start by nodding to those hardy tunes that nearly made it.

So we salute Macca’s ‘Temporary Secretary’ for trying its damndest to invent electro-pop in 1980. We hold a minute’s silence for ‘Pipes Of Peace’, whose melodic buzz-bomb landed just outside the list. We get stark bollock naked and wave a placard in the name of John’s slogan songs that seem a little too hippified for the modern day – ‘Power To The People’, ‘Give Peace A Chance’, ‘Instant Karma’. We pass our condolences to those fantastic tunes the ex-Beatles gave away to others’ albums – ‘Come And Get It’ to Badfinger, ‘Run So Far’ to Eric Clapton, ‘Veronica’ to Elvis Costello, ‘Handle With Care’ to The Travelling Wilburys – or those ruined forever by Bryan Ferry (sorry ‘Jealous Guy’). And we honour the noble nonsense of ‘The Frog Chorus’, but really, fuck off now.

And so to the greatest hits by The Band The Beatles Could Have Been…