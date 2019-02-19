The Brit Awards’ 10 worst decisions ever

So the Brit awards are here for another year, and though the ceremony is generally remembered for punch-ups, amazing guest stars and stellar live performances, it’s also hit a few bumpy patches on the way. Here are the Brits’ most regrettable howlers.

10. Ignoring punk

In 1977, the winner of Best British Male was Cliff Richard. The Best British Group was the Beatles. And the best British Male Newcomer was Graham Parker (no, us neither). Meanwhile, the Sex Pistols were gearing up to release their debut album, and Marc Bolan had recently died. The world was changing around them, and the British Record Industry held an event instead to honour the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

9. Never giving Radiohead an award

Three Grammy awards, four Ivor Novello awards, one MTV music award, but despite being nominated 17 times, Radiohead have never won a Brit.

8. Deciding that a medley will fix everything

More often than not, a medley is not the answer. From Take That bashing through the Beatles’ back catalogue, to Steps, B*Witched and Tina Cousins taking a chance on the hits of ABBA, to Eternal covering the Supremes- the Brits seem to think that throwing more performers and more songs at the problem will solve it. The only exception to this rule is the Pet Shop Boys/Lady Gaga/Brandon Flowers collaboration at the 2009 awards – because it’s very hard to make a Pet Shop Boys song not sound great. We’ll have to wait and see if this year’s Calvin Harris brings any joy.

7. Choosing Williams over ‘Windowlicker’

In 2000, the Brits gave Robbie Williams’ ‘She’s The One’ best video, ahead of Aphex Twin’s ‘Windowlicker’ AND Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’.

6. Too close for comfort

In 2005, warbling siblings Natasha and Daniel Bedingfield performed a sultry duet. Of Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’. To each other.

5. Pop over Prodigy

Liam Howlett and co were snubbed in 1997, when both their videos for ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’ were shunned in favour of Spice Girls’ ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

4. Poor host vetting

From Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood’s legendary muck-up (cues were off, the show ran behind, they both mumbled their way through), Brits hosts are always a wild card. 2011’s host James Corden was painfully unfunny – so they drafted him in again the following year. And the year after that. And then again the year after that. Obviously.

3. Giving Jessie J critical acclaim

By awarding J-j-j-j-j-Jessie J the Critics Choice Award in 2011, the Brits committee officially endorsed scatting, leggings as trousers, and ridiculous sentiments such as “I have a different respect now for people who have no legs“.

2 Duffy’s duff one

Er, who was in charge of the decision process that led ‘Rockferry’ by Diet Coke-fan Duffy to be chosen as album of the year over Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’?

1. Mika

In 2008, Mika won ‘breakthrough act’ ahead of Kate Nash, Klaxons, Bat For Lashes and Leona Lewis. This was the year of ‘Bleeding Love’, FYI. Since when has anything Mika’s done ever topped ‘Bleeding Love’? (Answer: never).