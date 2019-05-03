From The Beatles to Andrew W.K

Who’d have thought it, Ed Sheeran and Frank Sinatra are now more popular choices of music to have at funerals than traditional hymns. Co-op Funeralcare has released its 2019 Funeral Music Chart, with Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ taking the top spot. Eva Cassidy’s ‘Over The Rainbow’ came in at number three, with Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’ being the fifth most chosen song, and Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Supermarket Flowers’ being a new entry in the chart at number six.

But what song would you want at your funeral? Would you want go for one of these popular choices, or do you have a more specific selection in mind? Well we rounded up a bunch of musicians and celebs to see what they’d pick:

Ringo Starr: The Beatles – ‘Octopus’s Garden’

“I don’t know what we’d have playing, so I’ll say this one because it’d be nice to have everyone singing along.”

Jessica Alba: Traditional – ‘La Charreada’

“That’s so depressing – I want [my funeral] to be like a celebration, so maybe not so depressing. Everyone would have to take shots of tequila, for sure. There’s this mariachi song I grew up listening to that would be good – it’s called ‘La Charreada’.”

Mick Fleetwood: Fleetwood Mac – ‘Songbird’

“The song at my funeral, which will be in five minutes! Wow, that is maudlin. I’d probably pick ‘Songbird’ by Christine McVie, to send me off fluttering.”

Ozzy Osbourne: The Beatles – ‘A Day In The Life’

“I really need a few more years to think this over, but probably something from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ or ‘Revolver’. I definitely don’t want my fucking greatest hits album – I never ever play that thing, I’m fucking embarrassed about it. And I definitely don’t want a fucking happy song – I’m dead.”

Rou Reynolds, Enter Shikari: Louis Armstrong – ‘Jeepers Creepers’

“This is a track we often play after we’ve finished a gig. It’s always such a contrast after our set and no matter whether it went great or terrible this song always manages to retain or put me in a great mood. I think this would be quite apt as I would be offstage for the final time and this is bound to make people smile.”

Peter Liddle, Dry The River: Leonard Cohen – ‘Suzanne’

“‘Suzanne’ by Leonard Cohen. It’s my mother’s favourite song and it was played a lot in our house when I was growing up. The narrative is really descriptive – hearing it feels like reading a book. Also it’s kind of a peaceful song, appropriate for a funeral I reckon.”

Kris Coombs-Roberts, Funeral For A Friend: Andrew W.K – ‘Party Hard’

“I’d want ‘Party Hard’ by Andrew W.K to get everyone in the mood for a wake. Death is a natural part of life and life goes on once you’re gone. As long as you know you were loved and you’ve loved your family and friends, there’s no need to be sad. Just get me in the ground and get down the pub.”

Janet Weiss, Wild Flag/Sleater-Kinney: James Gang – ‘Funk 49’

“I’ve thought about this question before. It might be a bit morbid to imagine one’s own funeral, but it certainly seems natural. I have always thought my loved ones should play ‘Funk 49’ by the James Gang. I can’t imagine anyone being sad while this song is playing. It just doesn’t seem possible.”

Moby: Cat Stevens – ‘Morning Has Broken’

“That was the song my mom had played at her funeral. I was too hungover and I missed it, so it would be an acknowledgement of that. Unsurprisingly, I’m sober now. It’s clearly a sign that things aren’t working out when you sleep through your mom’s funeral.”

Antoni Porowski: Babyshambles – ‘Fuck Forever’ or Oasis – ‘Live Forever’

“If I wake up defiant, it’s ‘Fuck Forever’, and when I wake up filled with love it’s ‘Live Forever’.‘Fuck Forever’ reminds me of when I was in a film last year when I had to bleach my whole head… it’s been a while since I felt really rebellious and like a badass the way that I did in college, when it was just life of no consequence and packs of cigarettes and endless parties and concerts. It takes me back to that time when it was like: “Fuck everything” – and there were zero worries and zero concerns. And then a song like ‘Live Forever’ is kind of like running through a meadow, picking wild strawberries with the love of my life. It’s just sheer joy – that’s the vision that comes to my mind.”

Bill Bailey: The Doors – ‘The End’

“I’ve always thought that you want something jolly, because it’s a pretty grim occasion, so you’d wanna try and counteract that with some jolly piece of music. But I’ve been to funerals where that’s actually happened and somehow it makes it more impossibly poignant. So, I’m gonna try and split the difference and go for ‘The End’ by The Doors.”

Kathy Griffin: Sia – ‘Chandelier’

“Sia’s a friend of mine, so she’ll probably say, ‘You can use my song’. But I guess the song should mean something, right? It depends how I die. Because if one of the Trump people kills me – which they’re very hell-bent on – then it should be something saying, ‘It would have been better had she died a different way than if a Trumper shot her in the cunt’. Maybe I’ll ask Sia to write a lovely ballad saying, ‘Oh, I wish she hadn’t been shot in the cunt”.”