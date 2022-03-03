BandLab NME Awards 2022: see the stunning pictures from the Winners’ Room

If there’s one place attendees want to be other than necking free booze in O2 Brixton Academy’s main room, it’s the elusive Winners’ Room. If you make up there – with a brand new shiny gong in hand – then you know something is going right: you’re a master of your craft and at the top of your game. Or you’re train enthusiast TikTok hero Francis Bourgeois and doing hand-stands with Sam Fender and the gang. The more the merrier, we say!

Last night’s BandLab NME Awards 2022 (March 2) was a triumphant return and recognition of the best and brightest in music, film, TV and gaming, peppered in with the right amount of chaos, huge name performances, previously-unseen collaborations… and Dick & Dom! And there to capture it all was NME‘s Zoe McConnell, who invited the prizewinners and presenters into the Winners’ Room to snap some gleeful moments…