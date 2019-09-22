What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Chappaqua Wrestling

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Brighton-based Chappaqua Wrestling talk card-games, brewing an ocean’s worth of tea and a genie’s conundrum.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Chappaqua Wrestling”

We are…

“2 best buds writing together since we were very young buds.”

What do you sound like?

“Recently we’ve sounded a bit like a Hispanic card-game. Let’s see how that unfolds.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Are you my Dad? What’s going on here?”

What’s your best song?

“Our new single! ‘Is She Happy Turning on Her Side?’”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“We suppose, selling out our first headline show in Brighton months after playing to 4 people at the same venue. That was pretty memorable. Definitely better for the 4 people though.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Right now we live in a 2-up-two-down together in Brighton, in an area called Bakers Bottom, but we are about to move to a spot called Poets Corner – how British?”

We said really interesting…

“Ask The Night Cafe about their balloons…”

What is your karaoke song?

Jake: Squeeze – ‘Up The Junction’

Charlie: Girls Aloud – ‘Call The Shots’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

“Buy an island somewhere tropical, dump 5 million tea bags in the water, and watch it brew. No sugar.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“We’ve been writing for so long together with a lot of love, we just want to spread it out over the world, to as many people as possible. Also never been to Scunthorpe.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Even if we had a tour bus, the biggest weight in our van would be our best friend and bassist Jude, AKA Tony Friday. I think we’d all look to him. He and his large frame would get the gist.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Jeremy Paxman is answering your questions for you.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Chaps or Wrestlers would be the obvious go-to’s. But we’d definitely prefer to have something cute like the horrible nasty cunts?”

Where can we see you next?

“Introducing Live on the 31st of October at Tobacco Dock will be a great one. Everyone come!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“A genie comes out and gives us three options: 1. This will be your last ever show. 2. This will be your first ever show. Or 3. Swap your entire musical career to be the genie itself.”

Any final words?

“Ignore the above, we’ll be happy with pyrotechnics and whiskey.”

Chappaqua Wrestling’s new single ‘Is She Happy Turning On Her Side?’ is out now