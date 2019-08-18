What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Kawala

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, London’s Kawala talk their rigorous apple eating routine, making Jason Derulo dress as a carrot, and sticking together in death.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Kawala!”

What do you sound like?

“Like all the worst parts of indie, folk, afrobeat and pop combined to make something quite bizarre.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“We’re honestly trying our absolute best to be any good but that far from means we are.”

What’s your best song?

“One of the songs we’re most proud of is ‘Moonlight’ probably.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Probably our home town sellout at the Tufnell Park Dome.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Daniel has a rigorously strict routine when it comes to the way you eat an apple.”

We said really…

“Our drummer Ben nearly died at birth from choking on his own poo.”

What is your karaoke song?

“It’s not karaoke without my rendition of ‘Sexual Healing’.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

“North Korean pool party.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“In all honesty, just reach as many people as we can with what we do! It’s always so surreal seeing rooms of people coming to see us and singing lyrics back. So as long as that lasts, we’re buzzing.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“We’d stick together and fall to our death as a unit, as that is what strong band morale is all about.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Mariah Carey is devouring your last Rolo

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“The Kawala bears”

Where can we see you next?

“We’re off to Reading and Leeds and a few other festivals over summer, and then on to our crazy long headline tour run across October!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“Jason Derulo to descend from the ceiling dressed as a carrot, laying a perfect third part to the harmonies of Mighty River as the sun sets overlooking the first ever active volcano venue.”

Any final words?

“I really desperately hope you like us.”

Catch Kawala live at Reading and Leeds Festival next weekend (23 Aug – 25 Aug)