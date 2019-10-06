What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Peach Tree Rascals

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, California’s Peach Tree Rascals feel like they’re being interrogated by the FBI. Fair ’nuff.

What’s your band called, mate?

“We are… the Peach Tree Rascals”

What do you sound like?

“Is this being recorded by the FBI?”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“We do not decide that.”

What’s your best song?

“All of them…but for the next couple weeks it’s ‘Mango’.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Our next show is our best show.”

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

“Jorge and Tarrek can make their eyebrows dance like Jack Black in the groundbreaking 2003 film, School of Rock.”

What’s your karaoke song?

Joseph: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody by QUEEN

Tarrek: ‘Breaking Free’ by High School Musical

Issac: ‘Counting up’ by Rico Nasty

Jorge: ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey

Dom: ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ by Bad Baby

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“OK – You guys give us $500K to make a video? Jorge has a whiteboard, we buy a white board. That costs us $117.97. Jorge writes an elaborate plan w/ strings, pictures, and pens. Jorge comes up with a plan that includes a $350k total budget. We then don’t spend any money cuz we gotta pay rent and jorge films everything on a fourth gen go pro. Shortly after we combust under the pressure of having a budget and disband as a group. End scene. “

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“World domination”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as a ballast, which member would it be and why?

Isaac: “I would jump off as a sacrifice and go down as a legend.”

Fill in the blanks: when you listen to our music, it feels good

If your band had ‘Stans’, what would the name for them be?

“Rascals, obviously.”

Where can we see you next?

“On the YouTubes”

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

“Tupac descends from the heavens, throwing up the west side symbol with both hands while rapping his 2nd verse on Thug Mansion. Tupac then single handedly fixes climate change and floats back into the clouds.”

Any final words?

“Bring us to the U.K. Please!”