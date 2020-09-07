NME Radio Roundup 7 September 2020: Disclosure & Channel Tres, KennyHoopla, Angel Olsen and more

Disclosure‘s brilliant third album ‘ENERGY’ should have been soundtracking hazy nights at festivals this summer. The Lawrence brothers’ first album in five years is stacked with galvanising dancefloor smashers perfect for raving until the sun rises. We’ve chosen the stellar Channel Tres collaboration ‘Lavender’ for the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also new to the playlist this week we’ve got gorgeous tunes from Angel Olsen and Kelly Lee Owens’s new albums, and a belter from KennyHoopla.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: