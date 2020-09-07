NME Radio Roundup 7 September 2020: Disclosure & Channel Tres, KennyHoopla, Angel Olsen and more

Disclosure‘s brilliant third album ‘ENERGY’ should have been soundtracking hazy nights at festivals this summer. The Lawrence brothers’ first album in five years is stacked with galvanising dancefloor smashers perfect for raving until the sun rises. We’ve chosen the stellar Channel Tres collaboration ‘Lavender’ for the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also new to the playlist this week we’ve got gorgeous tunes from Angel Olsen and Kelly Lee Owens’s new albums, and a belter from KennyHoopla.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Disclosure & Channel Tres
‘Lavender’
First up we’ve got this thumper from the new Disclosure album ‘ENERGY’. Fusing Channel Tres’ distinctive vocals and production licks with The Lawrence brothers’ floor-filling sounds, it’s a belter.
Mysie
‘Bones’
“Bones is about going within, and what your gut has to offer” Mysie explains of her striking new single ‘Bones’. Combining pulsing production with rich vocals and huge hooks, it’s excellent.
On the B List
Kelly Lee Owens
‘Jeanette’
Taken from Kelly Lee Owens brilliant new record ‘Inner Song’, ‘Jeanette’ (a tribute to her “absolute legend” gran) is a glittering triumph, that’ll have you yearning to be back on the dancefloor with your closest mates.
Angel Olsen
‘(We Are All Mirrors)’
Taken from Angel Olsen‘s stunning new album ‘Whole New Mess’, which sees songs from her 2019 record ‘All Mirrors’ stripped back, this astonishing reworking demonstrates the raw power behind Olsen’s songwriting.
KennyHoopla
‘Lost Cause’
KennyHoopla has described his music as “new wave nostalgia”. A fan of Bloc Party and Test Icicles, the Wisconsin genre-splicing artist’s music fuses throwback indie sounds with sleek modern R&B. ‘Lost Cause’ is no different, meshing stomping drums and a buoyant bass line with ethereal vocals, it’s a modern indie-disco bop.
Greentea Peng
‘Hu Man’
With its slinky Bossa Nova groove and twinkling plucked guitars, the latest from Greentea Peng is a tranquil beauty.
Isaac Waddington
‘Bright Skies’
‘Bright Skies’, British singer-songwriter Isaac Waddington explains, “is all about change. It talks about fate, the uncertainty of the future, and the feeling when you finally gain clarity on where your life is heading. The music that accompanies the lyrics is meant to sound hopeful.” With its euphoric melodies and dramatic, soul-laced vocals, it’s a gorgeous song brimming with optimism.
On the C List
Internet Money
‘Blastoff (feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd)’
Taken from hot-shot collective Internet Money’s debut album ‘B4 The Storm’, this collaboration with Trippie Redd and Juice WRLD is record highlight.
Baby Queen
‘Medicine’
‘Medicine’ is a brilliantly honest tune about South Africa-born artist Baby Queen’s relationship with anti-depressants. Over earworm melodies, she delivers candid couplets like, “Oh, you think I’ve lost weight?/Gee thanks, I didn’t even have to try, I just forgot I hadn’t eaten”, with Bella explaining the song is about: “It’s about a tangle of mental health and navigating your way through this world”.
Shygirl
‘Freak’
Lastly, we’ve got this stone-cold smasher from Shygirl. The Londoner’s first solo single of the year, it’s a siren call to a night of debauchery that begins on the dancefloor.
