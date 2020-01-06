Blogs

Tom Hanks’ response to Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes monologue is your new favourite reaction meme

The legendary actor seemed less than impressed with Gervais' speech

As Ricky Gervais delivered an opening monologue at tonight’s Golden Globes (January 5) that took shots at Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood’s performative wokeness, and Martin Scorsese, the cameras panned the room recording the reactions of those present. Some looked awkward and uncomfortable, some giggled along, and some looked as if they were blissfully unaware of what was going on around them.

One person at the Beverly Hills Hilton, though, looked particularly unimpressed with the British comedian’s jokes – something Twitter didn’t waste a second in pointing out. As Gervais told the potential winners “Come up and accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fuck off,” the camera cut to Tom Hanks, who looked like it was taking all his restraint not to give a much more verbal response.


Thus, the viral moment of the night was born – a gif of the actor with his mouth clenched closed, cheeks puffed out, and a look in his eyes that suggests Gervais is very far down Hanks’ Christmas card list. And, of course, it only took a matter of seconds before that very image was being passed around Twitter, at first in its original context, and later as the internet’s favourite new reaction meme.

It isn’t the first time Hanks has criticised Gervais’ Golden Globes hosting, either. Back in 2011, the comic took aim at actor Tim Allen, who was due to co-present with Hanks. “Our next two presenters, the first has won five Oscars, combined box office of five billion dollars. And the other, Tim Allen,” he introduced the pair.


Later, they discussed the moment in an interview, with Hanks saying: “We recall when Ricky Gervais was a slightly chubby but very kind comedian.” Allen quickly added his own punchline: “Neither of which he is now.”

