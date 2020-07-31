The second season of Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy arrived on Netflix at the end of July 2020 and saw the return of our favourite dysfunctional gang of sibling superheroes.

As our five star NME review notes, “it’s a flawless series that doesn’t put a foot wrong”. So if you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waiting for? It’s ok, we’ll wait for you.

Spoiler alert…

Advertisement

Despite Luther, Vanya, Five, Klaus, Allison and Diego avoiding another apocalypse and finding a way to time travel back to their own decade, there’s no such thing as a happy ending just yet for The Umbrella Academy.

The season ended with a whole host of new questions that need answering ASAP, so just how long do we have to wait to find out just what The Sparrow Academy is? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a third series of The Umbrella Academy?

We really hope so.

While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, things are looking hopeful. Not only is there comic book material to draw from but according to Tom Hopper who plays Luther, “these conversations are always going on.” He told NME recently: “We assume that we’re going to until we’re told we’re not.”

Showrunner Steve Blackwell has always been aiming for a long run for the show. He has said: “I know Gerard has eight volumes (of the comic) in his mind, so whether that translates to eight seasons, I don’t know. We combine certain seasons, and bits and pieces. It would be lovely to have four or five years of this show. That would be wonderful.”

The second season wasn’t confirmed until a few weeks after the first was aired anyway, so stay tuned for news.

When will the third series be released?

Advertisement

Despite the huge scale of season two, it was confirmed in April 2019 and came out July 2020, which is a pretty speedy turnaround. We’d expect something similar for season three. Coronavirus has disrupted almost every TV series though so maybe we’ll have to be more patient for whatever comes next.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!

Who will be returning for the third series of The Umbrella Academy?

It’s a safe bet to assume that all the main players will be returning: Vanya (Ellen Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hopper) Ben (Justin H Min (Ben) and Reginald (Colm Feore).

The door is open for their newly discovered sister Lila (Ritu Arya) to return and, thanks to the wonders of time travel, it’s not out of the question for Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins) Pogo (Adam Godley) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) to come back from the dead. Speaking of which, we wouldn’t be surprised to see The Handler (Kate Walsh) somehow survive another seemingly-fatal killing blow.

What will happen in season three of The Umbrella Academy?

The fourth volume of The Umbrella Academy comic book is called ‘The Sparrow Academy’ which lines up perfectly with the big reveal at the end of season two.

According to creator Gerard Way, that volume of the comic, “deals with, something that had been secret for a long time, and our siblings learn a lot about what was happening behind the scenes, as well as discovering the true nature of some characters that have been with them since the beginning. The series finally starts to answer the question: ‘What about the other babies born on that day, in that moment?’ The Umbrella Academy siblings are not alone in the world anymore.”

So expect something similar for season three of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. But not too similar, “We accepted early on that (the TV show and the comic) are two different things, and they can both exist at the same time,” showrunner Blackwell told NME.

We’ve also still got questions about The Commission, Sir Reginald Hargreaves being an alien and having interests on “the dark side of the moon” and what happens with Harland and the powers he got from Vanya.

What about an Umbrella Academy spin-off?

The Umbrella Academy comic book has a history of one-shot issues that look at the gang’s solo adventures but there’s a proper spin-off for fan favourite Klaus coming in September called ‘You Look Like Death: Tales From The Umbrella Academy’.

It looks at what happened to Klaus between leaving the academy as a kid and when we meet him at the start of Volume One. “It felt like a big story in itself,” according to Way. “Since then, I’ve filled in the gaps on what the other siblings were up to in that ten-year span and I’d like to explore those stories as well. Klaus was always the first, though.”

So there’s plenty of material for a prequel if Netflix fancied it. Robert Sheehan also loves playing the character, telling NME: “Klaus is, I think, at his most interesting when he’s in a constant sort of tumbling change…I’ve invested so much time into the little fucker.”