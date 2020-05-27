With season 10 of The Walking Dead underway, and a sixth season of its spin-off Fear The Walking Dead also on the way, fans of the franchise are more than catered for at the moment. That’s not stopping AMC though, who have announced details of a new spin-off series.

There are many details yet to be confirmed for the new show but we’ve got a fair idea of a few plot points, returning cast members, and a release date.

From trailers to a possible title for the show, here’s everything we know so far about the third series in the universe of The Walking Dead.

Recent updates

AMC boss Ed Carroll says show is “set to go” for this Autumn

Showrunner Matt Negrete says delayed show will air “before you know it”

A new trailer has been released, with Rick Grimes

The release date of the show has been pushed back from April 12 to “later this year” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis

Title confirmed as The Walking Dead: World Beyond

When is the new Walking Dead spin-off coming out?

After an April 12 release date was revealed, the show’s unveiling has now been pushed back until “later in the year” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year.

Showrunner Matt Negrete added detail to this on Instagram, sharing a post on April 12 to mark when World Beyond was due to air.

“Today was the original premiere date of @twdworldbeyond which had to be pushed to later this year due to current events,” the post began. “On the bright side, given how each day blends into the next, ‘later this year’ will be here before we know it.

“Til then, let’s all do what we can to stay safe and healthy look out for each other. Better days are coming.”

AMC COO Ed Carroll confirmed to Deadline that things are still on track for World Beyond to air on its revised release date this autumn. “We have made some adjustments, moved the Killing Eve premiere up a couple of weeks and, you’re probably aware, moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back into the fourth quarter,” he said. “We’re finishing post on that, that will be set to go.”

What is the series going to be called?

The new series has officially been given the title The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

A July 2019 report by ComicBook.com previously revealed that a news release was sent out to the residents of the Virginia town where the new series is set to shoot.

Among other things (which we’ll get to…) it revealed that the working title of the show was “Monument”. Monument to The Walking Dead, anyone?

Is there a trailer for the new series of The Walking Dead?

A short teaser trailer was released to coincide with the revelation that the new series will debut in spring 2020.

The short video seems to reveal that new characters Iris and Huck will begin their tenure on screen in a settlement but end up venturing out into the world. Watch it below.

A new world of #TheWalkingDead is coming this Spring…

In October 2019, Amazon announced that it will host the spin-off on its Prime Video platform and shared a new teaser trailer. Watch below.

“I came out here to see what the world is. Start to finish. I don’t intend to finish before I start,” the character Elton (played by Nicolas Cantu) says in the teaser.

Brad Beale, Vice President of Worldwide Licensing for Amazon Prime Video said: “TV audiences around the world have demonstrated their passion for The Walking Dead universe, and we are so excited to bring this next iteration to our Prime members. An exciting and heartfelt survival story that will have our viewers sitting on the edge of their seats, this next series from the world of The Walking Dead will make an excellent addition to the growing catalogue of global event series available to Amazon customers.”

Once the title World Beyond was confirmed, a new short teaser was released that showed helicopter group CRM – the same group that took Rick Grimes away on the main show.

They have also featured on Fear the Walking Dead, with character Isabelle explaining that their aim was to create a better world, and that they will kill anyone that gets in their way.

Another teaser was released on April 6, a week before the show was initially due to air. Watch below:

The new trailer shows the return of the show’s central character, Rick Grimes, and teases out the relationship between the spin-off series and the main show.

Who will be in the cast of the new Walking Dead spin-off and who is the director?

Now that’s one thing we are sure of. It’s been revealed that many of the main cast of The Walking Dead will also appear in the new spin-off.

Alexa Mansour will return as Hope, alongside Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

Elsewhere, Aliyah Royale will play a character called Iris and Annet Mahendru will appear as Huck. Nico Tortorella will portray a character named Felix.

Directing the 10-episode series will be Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who helmed Kong: Skull Island.

What will the plot for the show be?

One of the show’s stars, Nico Tortorella, told the Chicago Tribune in September 2019 that the spin-off is about a “younger generation”. He also revealed when it will be set.

He said: “The show is focusing on a younger generation of people, 10 years post-apocalypse, and I’m kind of the dad in charge.

“[My character’s] name is Felix and he is very much the protector of a younger generation,” he said.

Additionally, an official synopsis says the show will “focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it”.

Tortorella’s comment about the spin-off being set 10 years after the outbreak is interesting because it lines up with the time period of The Walking Dead season 10 (which premieres in October 2019).

In a July 2019 report by ComicBook.com that revealed the show’s working title, details of a seemingly major plot point were also revealed. Residents in the Virginia town where the show is being filmed were told about a major shoot involving a plane crash on August 15, 2019. In the shoot, the remains of a fallen plane were to be placed across a street in the town.

AMC have also released a statement as to the path the show will take, saying: “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

“We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fan bases in television,” David Madden of AMC said.

It’s also been revealed that there will be significant differences between the new spin-off and The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast, the show’s executive producer Scott Gimple says the difference revolves around “the system they’re tied into and trying to get out of,” and that it will be a completely separate system than what we’ve seen before.

“The show has, in some ways, a different mythology set in the world,” Gimple continued.

“It is still set in the same world, but the things that they’re tied up in are very different than the things that the other shows have featured and the lives that we’ve seen these other characters lead.

“I don’t mean that they simply start in a settled place but the system that they’re under and the system that they’re tied into and trying to get out of is so different from anything we’ve seen. And it gives this show, with its very young perspective, a very different feel.

“The things that they’re tied up in, we have not seen on the other shows.”

Gimple recently added to this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stressing that although the show will offer new storylines, the potential for crossovers is there.

“I mean, they do share a universe,” Gimple said. “Though it is really cool to see how this different corner of the universe operates and the lives that they have been living all this time, it will be these little places that cross.

“We’ve been talking about aspects of next season of World Beyond. There might even be a big aspect of crossover with one of the shows. That’s the other part of it is we have these plans, but we’ve got to execute them. That’s sort of next season. We’re still finishing up this season.”

Any photos from the set?

Yes! Amazon shared a number of them in October 2019. Take a look below.