What to watch on Netflix Asia this month: top 10 picks for September 2020

Netflix Asia has finally unveiled its huge lineup of new shows and films for September. It’s packed with exciting new K-dramas, local favourites and Hollywood blockbusters that will keep you busy throughout the weeks.

This month includes two highly anticipated South Korean series, Record Of Youth and The School Nurse Files, as well as the stand-up comedy special Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, which is set to debut on Malaysia Day 2020. Other exclusives include Ryan Murphy’s latest creation, Ratched, and a film adaptation of Iain Reid’s critically acclaimed debut novel, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things.

Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Asia in September 2020.