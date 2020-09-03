What to watch on Netflix Asia this month: top 10 picks for September 2020

Netflix Asia has finally unveiled its huge lineup of new shows and films for September. It’s packed with exciting new K-dramas, local favourites and Hollywood blockbusters that will keep you busy throughout the weeks.
This month includes two highly anticipated South Korean series, Record Of Youth and The School Nurse Files, as well as the stand-up comedy special Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, which is set to debut on Malaysia Day 2020. Other exclusives include Ryan Murphy’s latest creation, Ratched, and a film adaptation of Iain Reid’s critically acclaimed debut novel, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things.
Here are NME’s picks of movies and shows coming to Netflix Asia in September 2020.
1Away
Two-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Hilary Swank stars in this new sci-fi drama as Emma Green, an American astronaut who leaves her family to embark on a three-year mission to Mars.
Joining Swank is a diverse cast of performers, such as Chinese actress Vivian Wu and Israeli-Ukrainian actor Mark Ivanir, who play members of the international space crew. Away is created by Andrew Hinderaker, who previously worked on the shows Pure Genius and Penny Dreadful.
Away premieres on September 4.
2I’m Thinking Of Ending Things
Based on the critically acclaimed debut novel by Canadian writer Iain Reid, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things follows a young woman named Cindy (played by Jessie Buckley) who starts having second thoughts about her relationship with new boyfriend Jake (Jesse Plemons).
But Cindy puts her worries aside and takes a quick trip with Jake to his family farm where she soon finds herself trapped at the remote estate, questioning everything she knew about Jake and his family.
I’m Thinking Of Ending Things premieres on September 4.
3Record Of Youth
Three young adults trying to make it in the cutthroat world of fashion and showbiz learn the true meaning of friendship, love and hard work when they befriend one another to achieve their dreams.
Sa Hye-Joon (played by Park Bo-Gum) is an earnest model aspiring to become an actor while An Jung-Ha (Park So-Dam) is a budding makeup artist who just wants to fit in. On the other hand, Won Hae-Hyo (Byeon Woo-Seok) is eager to prove to the world that he can get by without relying on his parents’ wealth and privilege.
Record Of Youth premieres on September 7.
4#Alive
When a sudden outbreak of violent zombies ravages South Korea, a gamer stuck alone in his apartment must do whatever it takes to stay alive as he waits for the authorities to come and rescue him. Luckily for him, he’s got technology on his side – or at least that’s what he thinks.
When the country’s internet connection gets wiped out over time, he’s left with only two options: find a new way to make contact with the outside world or die in the hands of the infected.
#Alive premieres on September 8.
5The Babysitter: Killer Queen
It’s been two years since Cole Johnson (played by Judah Lewis) defeated his babysitter Bee and the satanic cult she led – but he’s still haunted by the grisly events of the first Babysitter movie. His next-door neighbour and long-time crush Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind) convinces him to finally leave the past behind and attend a secret party at the local lake.
However, Johnson comes face to face with old demons one more time when members of Bee’s cult rear their ugly heads once again.
The Babysitter: Killer Queen premieres on September 10.
6Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed
Malaysian comedian Dr. Jason Leong is set to make his debut on Netflix with his stand-up special Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed, which will launch just in time for Malaysia Day 2020. The showcase was filmed at the Temple Of Fine Arts Kuala Lumpur in 2018, and will be the third Netflix stand-up special from Malaysia, following shows by Harith Iskandar and Kavin Jay.
Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed premieres on September 16.
7The Devil All The Time
Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel of the same name, this Southern gothic drama directed by Antonio Campos follows a young man from Knockemstiff, Ohio who he tries to protect his family from evil forces that intend on tearing them apart. Along the way, he encounters a string of mysterious and creepy characters, from a wicked preacher to a diabolical sheriff.
The Devil All The Time boasts a star-studded cast ensemble featuring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan and Bill Skarsgård. Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions serve as producers.
The Devil All The Time premieres on September 16.
8Ratched
The queen of scream Sarah Paulson reunites with the king of campy horror Ryan Murphy for another spine-chilling period thriller. This time Paulson plays a reputable but secretly devilish nurse working at a psychiatric hospital where patients undergo sinister experiments.
According to Netflix, Paulson’s character was inspired by the iconic antagonist Nurse Ratched in Ken Kesey’s psychological fiction novel, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.
Ratched premieres on September 18.
9Enola Holmes
You all know Sherlock, but have you met his sister Enola Holmes? This brand-new mystery-adventure based on Nancy Springer’s beloved young adult series of the same name follows Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), a free-spirited teenager who one day wakes up to find her mother missing.
Despite her brother’s warnings to stay out of trouble, Enola disguises herself and sets across 18th century England to solve her mother’s disappearance. Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sam Claflin co-star.
Enola Holmes premieres on September 23.
10The School Nurse Files
An Eun-Young (played by Jung Yu-Mi) and Hong In-Pyo (Nam Joo-Hyuk) might seem like your average school staff, but the duo have a secret: they have supernatural powers.
Eun-Young, who has the ability to see the “jelly” remnants of the dead, teams up with In-Pyo to eradicate the monsters before they can harm the school’s students. The series is based on the 2015 award-winning novel School Nurse Ahn Eun-Young by South Korean writer Chung Serang.
The School Nurse Files premieres on September 25.