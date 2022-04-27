Globle answer today – here’s the answer and hints for Globle on April 28

Globle is yet another variant on everyone’s favourite word game. The similarities are brief, with Globle offering a geography-based puzzle, with a new solution to take on each day. Those who wish to play need only start by guessing any country. The game will then tell you how close you’ve gotten, allowing you to narrow down the options.

Even if you’re a geography pro, guessing the Globle answer each day can be a real challenge. This is why we’ve included some hints in this page to help jog your brain towards the right answer. If you’d rather just know the solution, we have that too.

As each puzzle releases, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated with the correct answer and hints. We’ll also give you some tips on the best countries to start with, and how to play the game. Let’s get guessing!

Globle hint for today (April 28)

To help get you closer to today’s Globle answer, we’ve included some hints below. We’ll start off fairly vague, before giving bigger clues.

Country in Western Asia

Begins with a ‘T’

Its capital city is Ankara

Globle answer for today (April 28)

Today’s Globle answer is Turkey. This is the answer for April 28, with a new puzzle coming tomorrow. Stay tuned for more fun with geography!

Globle answer archive

We’ll be keeping some past Globle answers in the archive list below. Check them out to narrow down your guesses.

April 27 – Botswana

How to play Globle

To play Globle, start with guessing any country. You’ll then get a colour match for that country. The deeper the colour, the closer you are. After a couple of guesses you will slowly be able to narrow down the answer. A good tip is to pick countries that are fairly central in their respective continents.

That's all you need to know about today's Globle puzzle.