1950s Filipino film icon Gloria Sevilla has died aged 90

Filipino actress Gloria Sevilla, famous for her roles in classic Visayan movies like Pailub Lang and Badlis sa Kinabuhi in the 1950s and 1960s, has died aged 90.

Sevilla passed away in her sleep on Saturday (April 16) at her brother’s home in Oakland, California, her daughter, actress-director Suzette Ranillo told ABS-CBN News. She also delivered a statement on behalf of her family thanking Sevilla’s fans for the support shown to the “Queen of Visayan Cinema” throughout her critically acclaimed career.

Funeral arrangements for Sevilla will be held in the United States and in the Philippines.

Sevilla, who turned 90 on January 31, has won multiple awards throughout her career, clinching her first Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) award for Best Supporting Actress in the 1962 movie Madugong Paghihiganti. She would go on to win two FAMAS Best Actress awards for the movies Badlis Sa Kinabuhi (1969) and Gimingaw Ako (1973).

In 2019, she would be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Gawad Urian Awards and was presented an Icon Award by the Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards in 2021.

The actress was still active until the pandemic struck, last appearing in the 2019 film Pagbalik and the 2018 TV series Asintado.

Sevilla is survived by her six children, including Suzette, actor Mat Ranillo III, and singer-composer Dandin Ranillo.

Tributes to the late actress have begun making their way online following the news of her passing. See some of them below.

Actress Kristan Ranillo – the granddaughter of Sevilla – said on Instagram: “I’m so thankful we were able to spend time ever since you moved here to the US. It’s still not enough time. I wish we had more time. I wish we had more memories together. It’s been 10 days since we last saw each other and my heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again.”

Actress Sunshine Cruz recalled working with Sevilla in 2019.

She literally put BISAYAS on the map!Thank you and REST IN PEACE our "Queen of Visayan Movies" the legendary Tita Gloria Sevilla.👑🕯️It has been an honor to have worked beside you for the past 5 years.🙌❤️ Posted by Bogart the Explorer from Davao City on Sunday, April 17, 2022