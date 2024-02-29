‘Deadpool 3’: ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin confirmed as key ‘X-Men’ character

The Crown star Emma Corrin will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier.

The news was confirmed on the film’s official copyright, where Corrin’s name is listed next to her character Cassandra.

The character’s appearance in the film had been speculated by fans after a mysterious bald head was spotted in the first Deadpool 3 trailer. Marvel fans also correctly guessed that Corrin would be taking on the role.

Cassandra was first introduced as Charles Xavier’s evil twin sister back in 2001, appearing in the New X-Men #114 comic written by Grant Morrison.

In the comics, Cassandra started out as a psychic entity from the Astral Plane who latched onto Charles in the womb.

Plot details for Deadpool 3 (offically named Deadpool & Wolverine) have not yet been revealed, but from the teaser, we know that Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth will meet up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine after being pulled through time by the Time Varience Authority to carry out a secret mission.

The teaser opens at Wade Wilson’s birthday party, where he tells his friends and family: “It’s been a challenging few years, for sure, but I’m happy – and that’s because of each and every one of you. I’m the luckiest man alive.” As he blows out the candles on his cake, though, a knock at the door interrupts the festivities and the TVA rips him away from the party.

As he prepares to become Deadpool again, he declares: “I am the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.”

Cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and more.

Elsewhere, Reynolds previously dismissed rumours that Taylor Swift will appear in the film, but admitted he was open to idea of the pop star joining the franchise at a later point.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives UK cinemas on July 25, 2024, and US theaters on July 26, 2024.