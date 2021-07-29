Idris Elba hints at surprise cameo in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Idris Elba has teased a potential unlikely MCU return in the forthcoming Thor: Love And Thunder.

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok is set to be released on May 6 next year and will star Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth and more.

Now, it appears to be a possibility that Elba could reprise his role as Heimdall for the first time since 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

After speaking to Comicbook.com about his role as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, Elba was asked if there was any hope of a return for his Thor character – and whether he considered himself a “DC exclusive” actor now after “seemingly” dying in Marvel’s Infinity War.

“I think that I’m excited about the possibilities in the DC world,” Elba said, before playfully adding: “And I think the word of choice to make note of is the word ‘seemingly.'”

Earlier this month (July 10), Taika Waititi called Thor: Love And Thunder the “craziest” film he’s ever made.

Speaking to Empire about the forthcoming film, the director said: “Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shit in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

He continued: “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? ‘These people.’ What are you going to call it? ‘Love And Thunder.’ I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”