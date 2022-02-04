‘Kevin And Perry Go Large’ 20th anniversary to be marked with Ibiza party

The 20th anniversary of Kevin And Perry Go Large is set to be marked in Ibiza.

After initial plans were disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020, two special events will be held at Amnesia, where the original club scenes for the film were shot, later this year.

Both events will take place on June 6 and September 27 and will feature Seb Fontaine, the DJ that originally played during the actual filming and the curator of the soundtrack, Judge Jules. Full details can be view below.

Speaking about the film, Jules told DJ: “What’s astonished me about Kevin and Perry is that its appeal spans the generations. Each track from its soundtrack is familiar to everyone between the ages of 13 and 50. Having been involved in the movie’s soundtrack, and having been in Ibiza when it was filmed 20 years ago, I could never have imagined that K&P would have such enduring musical and cultural significance.

🥪 Kevin and Perry have gone LARGER! 🥪

Kevin & Perry are set to go even LARGER this summer as they are now taking over both the discotheque and Terrace arenas at @Amnesia_Ibiza for TWO special dates.

“There have been a number of films covering Ibiza club culture, but none has come close to Kevin and Perry, in terms of its everlasting popularity. Going back to where it all started for the 20th Anniversary in Amnesia will be a special occasion indeed.”

Limited Early Bird tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Last year, Kathy Burke praised two people who went viral for dressing up as Kevin and Perry at Hardwick Live festival.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff.”

Burke portrayed teenage boy Perry Carter while Harry Enfield played his best friend, Kevin Patterson in both the film and Kevin The Teenager sketches on Harry Enfield And Chums.