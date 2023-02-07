Song Joong-ki to play North Korean defector in new Netflix movie ‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’

Song Joong-ki has been confirmed as a lead for the upcoming Netflix movie My Name Is Loh Kiwan.

Adapted from Jo Hae-jin’s novel I Met Loh Kiwan (literal translation), My Name Is Loh Kiwan will follow the romance between its titular North Korean defector, who makes his way to Belgium to seek asylum, and Marie, a despondent professional shooter from South Korea living in Belgium, per MHN Sports. Song has been cast as Loh Kiwan, while Choi Sung-eun of The Sound of Magic and Start-Up will be starring alongside him as Marie.

Other stars cast in the upcoming Netflix production include Cho Han-cheul, who previously worked with Song on Reborn Rich and Choi on The Sound of Magic. Actors such as Kill Heel’s Kim Sung-ryoung, Lee Il-hwa (Eve, The King’s Affection), Lee Sang-hee (Unlock My Boss, Juvenile Justice) and Seo Hyun-woo (Adamas, Behind Every Star) have been cast in varying supporting roles, among others.

My Name is Loh Kiwan will premiere exclusively on Netflix on an undetermined date.

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently shared both the release date and first trailer for upcoming film Kill Boksoon. Due for a global premiere on Netflix on March 31, Kill Boksoon stars Cannes winner Jeon Do-yeon as Gil Boksoon, who juggles her roles as a professional contract killer and a single mother to a teenage daughter. Starring alongside Jeon are Peninsula’s Koo Kyo-hwan, Kingmaker’s Sul Kyung-gu and Samjin English Company Class’ E Som, among others.