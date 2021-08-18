Popular basketball anime ‘Slam Dunk’ to return with new movie in 2022

Slam Dunk, the popular ‘90s basketball anime series, is set to return next year with a brand new movie.

The film will be directed and written by series and manga creator Takehiko Inoue. The upcoming film also received its first teaser trailer on August 13, which features a list of the movie’s contributing animators and producers.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

Advertisement

Creator Takehiko Inoue first announced the film in January via social media, more than 20 years after the hit anime concluded its three-year run from 1993 till 1996. The Slam Dunk manga made its debut in 1990 and ran for six years, selling over 120 million copies to become the 13th best-selling manga series in history.

The series also received four animated films between 1994 and 1995, all of which were produced by Japanese production company Toei Animation (One Piece, Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon). Toei Animation will return to produce the upcoming 2022 film.

Per a Crunchyroll report, Daiki Nakazawa (Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods) will contribute as the film’s CG director while Yasuyuki Ebara (Attack on Titan) will serve as character designer and animation director.

Slam Dunk follows the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent freshman at Shohoku High whose luckless endeavour to pursue girls drives him to a new passion for sports.

Advertisement

Sakuragi meets a new girl Haruko, who he instantly falls for. In order to win her affection, Sakuragi begins training in basketball and joins the school team, aiming to win a national championship.