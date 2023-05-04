Watch the first teaser for ‘The Moon’, starring EXO’s D.O.

The upcoming South Korean film The Moon, starring D.O. of K-pop boyband EXO, has released its first teaser.

The Moon will star D.O. as astronaut Sun Woo, who becomes stranded alone in space millions of kilometres away from Earth after an unexpected incident. Joining D.O. will be Kill Boksoon‘s Sol Kyung-gu as the former director of the space center who is desperately trying to save Sun Woo. The film will also star Queenmaker‘s Kim Hee-ae.

The new teaser for The Moon opens with a glorious shot of the moon, with a countdown tracking the distance Sun Woo is away from Earth. Through voiceover, we hear the astronaut making a last ditch attempt at saving himself, as he sends a mayday call in hopes of rescue.

The Moon will be directed by Kim Yong Hwa of Along with the Gods (which D.O. also starred in) and 200 Pounds Beauty fame. The film is set to premiere in theatres on August 2 in South Korea. Availability in other regions has yet to be announced.

Prior to The Moon, D.O. starred in the K-drama Bad Prosecutor last year. That series – helmed by director Kim Sung-ho – was notably D.O.’s first TV role since he completed his mandatory two-year military service in January 2021.

However, the K-pop idol had starred in a number of acclaimed films and series prior to his conscription, including the 2017 movie Room No. 7 and the 2015 series Hello Monster.