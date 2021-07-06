A new documentary on Malaysia’s skinhead culture will arrive this month

A new documentary focusing on the skinhead culture of Malaysia is set to premiere this month.

Titled Disciples, the film is produced by Dazed and looks at the tense relations between its two opposing factions: mainly the S.H.A.R.P. (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice) and the Malay Power, the latter of which consists of far-right nationalists. The film illustrates the divide that separates members of the opposing clans.

The film, directed by Jess Kohl, is set to premiere on July 15. RSVPs are required for the online event, which you can fill up here.

Ahead of the release, Dazed shared on July 3 the trailer for Disciples, which follows a 14-year-old member of SHARP, who is described as “fiercely anti-fascist”, as he emphatically reveals his personal ethos: “We want to fight the Nazis.”

The film will follow members of both factions leading up to the day of their annual event, the Malaysia Skinhead Annual Dinner Festival, which welcomes skinheads regardless of their ideology.

Watch the trailer below.

The subject of Malay power bands first received international attention in 2013 with a feature by Vice. A 2019 report by South China Morning Post offered further insight into the movement, highlighting that several Malay power gigs have resorted to invitation-only attendance.

“Like secret societies, we also don’t go to the masses,” said Daeng Andika, a founding member of Selangor-based band Jugra. “We are imperialists, and our sole objective is to unite the whole Nusantara under one national identity, making sure outsiders know that we Austronesians are the true owners of this region.”

The origins of S.H.A.R.P. (Skinheads Against Racial Prejudice) can be traced back to the 1980s, where it was first founded in New York.

Kohl previously released another documentary short for Dazed titled Anarchy In The Philippines. That film focused on the DIY punk movement in Manila living under the rule of President Rodrigo Dutertre. Watch the film below.