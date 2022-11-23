Adele goes viral for disappearing trick at Las Vegas show

Adele has gone viral on social media after footage emerged of her “disappearing” from the stage at her Las Vegas residency.

The ’30’ singer kicked off a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum last Friday (November 18). Adele is due to return to the Sin City venue this Friday and Saturday (25, 26).

Fan-shot videos and photographs from the first pair of gigs soon began circulating online, with one clip proving to be particularly popular among fans.

The moment in question occurred as Adele belted out the final notes of set closer ‘Love Is A Game’. In the video, we see the star vanish from the stage in a spectacular fashion after a huge amount of pink confetti fell on her from above.

When the confetti cleared, Adele was nowhere to be seen.

Many impressed fans have since taken to social media to praise the singer’s “magic” disappearing act. Check out the clips – including a slow motion version – in the tweets below.

Speaking on-stage at the opening night of the delayed Vegas residency, Adele told the audience: “It looks just like I imagined it would. It’s just perfect, thank you.”

She added later: “I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy. It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control. It’s a bloody massive week for me this week.”

Last Sunday (November 20), Adele added two New Year’s Eve weekend shows to her Las Vegas run (December 30, 31).

Announcing the extra concerts, she wrote: “New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!”

In other news, Adele recently received seven Grammy nominations for the 2023 awards ceremony including Song Of The Year (‘Easy On Me’) and Album Of The Year (’30’).