Beyoncé shares tracklist for new album, ‘RENAISSANCE’

Beyoncé has revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album, ‘RENAISSANCE’ – see it below.

The full tracklist, shared on Beyoncé’s Instagram stories, shows 15 new songs joining the already released lead single ‘Break My Soul’. The 16 tracks on the album, also titled ‘RENAISSANCE (Act I)’ and out on July 29, include ‘America Has A Problem’ and ‘Thique’.

Late last month, alongside the album’s official artwork, the artist shared a statement regarding the creative process behind ‘RENAISSANCE’. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé’s last full-length release was the 2019 soundtrack album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, and her last solo full-length 2016’s ‘Lemonade’.

Upon the release of the Big Freedia- and Robin S.-sampling ‘Break My Soul’ last month, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “Beyoncé has made a powerful comeback with her latest single, and if this is anything to go by, her upcoming dance album will be a huge hit.

“‘Break My Soul’ is more than a few tempo and melody issues – thanks to its beautiful message of confidence.”

Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ tracklist is:

1. ‘I’m That Girl’

2. ‘Cozy’

3. ‘Alien Superstar’

4. ‘Cuff It’

5. ‘Energy’

6. ‘Break My Soul’

7. ‘Church Girl’

8. ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

9. ‘Virgo’s Groove’

10. ‘Move’

11. ‘Heated’

12. ‘Thique’

13. ‘All Up in Your Mind’

14. ‘America Has A Problem’

15. ‘Pure/Honey’

16. ‘Summer Renaissance’