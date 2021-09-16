BLACKPINK choreographer on working with the group: “Their amount of practice is just nuts”

Choreographers and back-up dancers for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have shared their experiences working with the K-pop girl group.

In a brand-new video uploaded by YGX Entertainment, a subsidiary label under YG Entertainment, several dancers and choreographers that have worked with BLACKPINK came together to react and share their thoughts on BLACKPINK member Lisa‘s debut single ‘Lalisa’.

Kim Byoung-gon, who had previously worked with BLACKPINK as both a choreographer and back-up dancer, spoke about the group’s commitment to practing their dance routines and overall work ethic.

“What I felt about BLACKPINK when I work with them is that they know how to harass dancers – they practice too much,” he said, which was met with agreement by the other dancers in the room. “Honestly, when I think ‘this is enough practice’, they go for more. That’s why they are world-class star[s]. Their amount of practice is just nuts.”

Fellow choreographer Lee Jung, who choreographed the routine for the ‘Lalisa’ music video, chimed in to echo similar sentiments about Lisa. “One thing I was surprised for Lisa when I taught her [the dance] is that I did not have a hard time,” she said. “If I go through the choreography once, she just gets it once. When the next time comes, she never forgets it.”

In other BLACKPINK news, vocalist Rosé, as well as former 2NE1 rapper CL, recently attended the 2021 Met Gala, making them the first two female K-pop stars to do so. Rosé had arrived at the gala as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador and was spotted alongside the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.