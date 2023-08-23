Diddy announces first new album in 17 years, ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’, his first album in 17 years.

The rapper, singer, producer and actor announced ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ yesterday (August 22), confirming that it has been scheduled for release on September 15.

“September 15, 2023 R&B is alive!,” Diddy wrote on Instagram while sharing a nearly three-minute trailer for the upcoming record.

Advertisement

In the trailer below, Diddy speaks of heartbreak, saying: “My heart has been broken I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again? We in the love ear. That’s the frequency that I’m asking you to be a part of.”

Watch the trailer for Diddy’s ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ below.

Besides being Diddy’s first album since 2006’s ‘Press Play’, ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’ will also be star-studded affair, with the trailer revealing multiple collaborations with the likes of The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Babyface, French Montana, Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor and more.

While an official tracklist for the album has not been shared, several working titles from teh record were shown off in the trailer. Supposed song titles include ‘Brought My Love’, ‘Deliver Me’, ‘Gotta Move On’, ‘Pick Up’ and ‘Stay Long’ among others.

Advertisement

Diddy last released a solo album in the form of 2006’s ‘Press Play’. That record featured the hit single ‘Last Night’ with Keyshia Cole, as well as songs like ‘We Gon’ Make it’, ‘Hold Up’, ‘Come To Me’, ‘Tell Me’ with Christina Aguilera and more.

However, Diddy’s last project was the 2015 mixtape ‘MMM (Money Making Mitch)’, which featured tracks with Future, Big Sean, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Kim and more. For that project, he reverted to his name of Puff Daddy.

He most recently collaborated with Giggs on the new track ‘Mandem’ earlier this month.