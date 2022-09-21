Doja Cat says she’s not doing a ‘90s German rave album after all

Doja Cat has said she is now not doing a ‘90s German rave album after all.

The rapper recently said in an interview that she was currently inspired by the German rave music of the 1990s and she was “sort of embracing that” adding: “That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

But in a series of tweets she has backtracked on her previous comments saying: “im not doing a german rave culture album you guys i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

She went on to tweet to that she was working on an R&B album before she went on to say it was actually an “experimental jazz album”.

The rapper finally posted an audio clip, which she captioned “the truth” and said she was in fact working on a rock album.

“I’m putting out an album and this time I’m being serious. I am putting out a rock album, it’s going to have emo jams. The name of the album is going to be called ‘Rock Out Volume One – The Abyss 5000’ so keep on a lookout for that,” she said.

“I am entering a rock phase and I hope everyone enjoys.”

The rapper went on to add that she was going to “spit flames from my mouth on stage” and learn how to play guitar.

Doja Cat’s third studio album, ‘Planet Her’, was released in June of 2021. In a four-star review, NME’s Nick Levine described it as “an album that brims with the confidence of an artist embracing her imperial phase”.