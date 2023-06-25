Drake announces new album after releasing debut poetry book

Drake has announced a new album following the release of his debut poetry collection. The book – Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham – is now available for purchase, a day after being formally announced.

To promote the book, Drake took out full-page advertisements in publications such as the New York Post and Houston Chronicle, which featured a QR code leading to this website. On that site, the rapper shared a statement revealing his next musical project.

“I made an album to go with the book,” the statement reads. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.” No other information was disclosed, with neither the album’s title nor release date confirmed.

Advertisement

Drake first teased Titles Ruin Everything during the debut episode of his radio show Table for One in June last year. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year – we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” he said at the time.

Yesterday (June 24), the rapper officially announced the book via Instagram. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he wrote. “Our first book is available [tomorrow].” You can buy Titles Ruin Everything now via Drake’s online store.

Drake’s last album was the 21 Savage collaboration ‘Her Loss’, which arrived in November last year and featured a solo guest appearance courtesy of Travis Scott. In a three-star review, NME described the album as an “exciting prospect marred by lazy songwriting” adding: “The Toronto and Atlanta megastars show flashes of brilliance, but can’t stay out of their own way on the 16-track collaboration.”

In April, Drake released the Kim Kardashian-sampling ‘Search & Rescue’, his first new single since ‘Her Loss’ arrived last year. Earlier this month, he featured on British rapper J Hus‘ single ‘Who Told You’.