EVERGLOW member Aisha hospitalised due to “sudden health deterioration”

EVERGLOW member Aisha has been hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration” and will not join her bandmates at the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest in Sydney this weekend, her label says.

South Korean news outlet News1 reported earlier today (August 11) that the K-pop idol had collapsed amid preparations for an undisclosed scheduled activity. Following the incident, News1 said that her label, Yuehua Entertainment, immediately took her to the hospital.

In response to the report, Yuehua Entertainment issued a statement to XSports News to confirm Aisha’s hospitalisation. It also said the singer would be absent from EVERGLOW’s upcoming appearance and performance at HallyuPopFest in Sydney, Australia on August 13.

“Aisha was scheduled to leave the country today to prepare for the performance of HallyuPopFest Sydney 2022, but due to [her] sudden health deterioration, she is unable to depart and participate in it,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi. “Currently, Aisha is undergoing a thorough examination at the hospital, and we will do our best for the artist’s recovery by putting her health first.”

“We apologise for causing concern to all of the fans with the sudden news. We ask for your deep understanding,” concluded the label.

In June, EVERGLOW were named to the performing line-up at the Australian edition of HallyuPopFest. HallyuPopFest Sydney has yet to comment on the news of Aisha’s hospitalisation and apparent absence from the festival. NME has contacted HallyuPopFest Sydney for comment.

The K-pop festival will be held over the weekend of August 13 to 14 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Other acts slated to perform on the first night with EVERGLOW include the groups SF9 and P1Harmony, and solo artists Chung Ha and EXO‘s Chen. For the following night’s concert, Kep1er will be joined by boybands ASTRO and ONEUS, the girl group OH MY GIRL and EXO’s Kai.