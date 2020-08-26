Fenne Lily drops new single and music video ‘Solipsism’

Bristol singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has shared her latest single, ‘Solipsism’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The track is taken from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘BREACH’, slated for a September 18 release through Dead Oceans.

The music video for ‘Solipsism’ was directed by Tom Clover and features Lily hallucinating in a supermarket. Watch it below:

Per a press release, Lily describes ‘Solipsism’ as an attempt to create “something that sounded cheerful, about something really not cheerful”.

“A lot of situations make me uncomfortable – some parties, most dates, every time I’m stoned in the supermarket,” said Lily in a statement.

“‘Solipsism’ is a song about being comfortable with being uncomfortable and the freedom that comes with that. If you feel weird for long enough it becomes normal, and feeling anything is better than feeling nothing.”

She added: “I wanted this video to be a reflection of the scary thought that I’ll have to live with myself forever. It’s surreal to realise you’ll never live apart from someone you sometimes hate. Dad, if you’re reading this you killed it as shopper number 2.”

On the creation of the music video, Clover said most of the unique packaging found in the clip was inspired by “Asian supermarket packaging”.

“I asked Fenne what products she wanted to be and then worked backwards from there with the illustrators,” Clover said.

“The most important thing was making sure that it reflected upon Fenne’s personality – there’s a bunch of details you might miss on the first watch!”

‘Solipsism’ is the third single from ‘BREACH’, following ‘Berlin‘ and ‘Alapathy‘.

Lily recently interviewed fellow Dead Oceans artist Phoebe Bridgers on her Wednesday evening Instagram Live interview series, The Bathtime Show, which kicked off last month. So far, she has hosted Lucy Dacus, Christian Lee Hutson, Matthew Maltese and SOAK.