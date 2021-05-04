Former Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien sentenced for role in bizarre burglary

Former Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien has been sentenced for his role in a bizarre incident that saw him being arrested for assault and burglary while his own house caught fire.

O’Brien was arrested in 2018 for burglary and assault, after allegedly entering a neighbour’s home in Northdale, Florida, and shoving her to the floor. It was claimed that while the incident took place, O’Brien’s own rented home was burning down.

As Consequence reports, O’Brien shouted “the rapture is coming” when he broke into his neighbour’s house, and was eventually subdued with a stun gun after attempting to charge at a deputy with a knife.

A subsequent search of his home revealed more than 80 firearms, a couple flamethrowers, and three skulls.

Now, some two years later, Blabbermouth reports that O’Brien was sentenced on March 16 this year to time served, as well as five years’ probation, and 150 hours of community service.

He was also ordered to pay $23,793.45 in fines, and to comply with random drug and alcohol evaluations, as well as psychiatric evaluations.

O’Brien had been a member of the metal group since 1997, but he was replaced on tour by producer and Hate Eternal frontman Erik Rutan after the incident.

Formed in 1988 in New York, Cannibal Corpse released their latest album ‘Violence Unimagined’ last month. The record was the first with Rutan on guitar duties, replacing O’Brien. He also produced the group’s latest album.