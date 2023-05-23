Indonesian religious group threatens to block Coldplay’s Jakarta concert, government working to secure additional show

A religious group in Indonesia, Persaudaraan Alumni (PA) 212, has called for Coldplay‘s November concert in Jakarta to be cancelled, saying it will take action to hinder the concert if it isn’t scrapped.

Following Coldplay’s Asia tour announcement earlier this month, PA 212 deputy secretary-general Novel Bamukmin announced his disdain for the band’s planned Jakarta concert, saying they “promote LGBTQ+ values and atheism”, which go against Islamic believes.

Bamukin threatened to hinder the concert if it is not scrapped, per a Coconuts report: “I urge the committee and promoter to immediately cancel their intention to bring Coldplay. If they still insist, then we will hold a big action by blocking the location or we will surround the airport”.

Advertisement

Should the PA 212 successfully get the show cancelled, it would mark the second time that the party has forced a show’s annulment, following Lady Gaga’s planned 2012 concert. The 2012 show was scrapped over safety concerns as the PA 212 prepared for protests due to their disapproval of the artist.

In response to Bamukin’s threats to protest and potentially disrupt the show, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said in a statement to the press that local authorities are primed and prepared to handle the matter should it arise.

“We’ll make sure that there is no threat from any party as Indonesia prioritizes service to its guests as our customs and culture,” Uno said in a statement to TEMPO.

Despite the risk of protests, Uno has also revealed that he is currently campaigning for Coldplay to add a second show in Jakarta, and has reportedly spoken to concert promoter PK Entertainment, claiming that his government will help to facilitate the show.

Ticket prices to Coldplay’s Jakarta concert also caused an uproar, going as high as IDR11million (SGD$993) for its Ultimate Package, which includes a CAT 1 ticket, a backstage tour, “a photo opportunity by a professional photographer from where Coldplay will perform later”, a dedicated entry lane, custom merch, a “specially designed sustainable Coldplay gift item” and dedicated access to merch booths.

11 juta. Nonton berdua. Berarti 22 juta. kalau beli bakso bisa untuk nraktir satu kecamatan. Tapi tukang bakso tiap hari ada. Coldplay belum tentu ada lagi. Hmmm — Fiersa Besari (@FiersaBesari) May 11, 2023

Why is everyone spending so much on tickets when 90% of you guys are just gonna be recording it through your phones anyway 🤨 https://t.co/YqDvWQDT0X — Sihk (@sihksihk) May 17, 2023

Advertisement

Indonesian musician and online personality Fiersa Bersari tweeted: “Eleven million. That’s 22 million for a pair. I can buy bakso (meatballs) to treat an entire district [with that kind of money]. But bakso sellers are around everyday. Coldplay may never come back. Hmm”

Other tickets ranged from IDR800,000 (S$72) to IDR5million (S$451). However, despite the uproar, all available tickets have officially sold out per organiser PK Entertainment.

Earlier this month, the leader of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) recently called for their show in Kuala Lumpur’s National Stadium Bukit Jalil on November 22 to be cancelled. Following Hassan’s call to cancel the show – which would be the band’s first-ever in the country – several government ministers rebuked the protest.

Since then, Chris Martin has responded to calls for the band to cancel their forthcoming concert in the country. “Every time I meet Malaysian people, I feel such a sense of love and warmth. Everybody is welcome to our show. We love all people, all kinds of people, all religions,” he said.

“All leaders, all followers – nobody is excluded. We really want you to come to our show and feel free to be yourself and feel free to let everybody be themselves. Anyone who is not happy we are coming, we’re sorry, but we love you too.”