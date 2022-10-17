ITZY announce 2023 Asia tour dates with stops in Singapore, Jakarta and more

K-pop girl group ITZY have announced the Asia dates for their first-ever world tour ‘Checkmate’ set to take place in 2023.

ITZY will kick off the Asia leg of their tour following their eight-city United States jaunt, starting off in Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena this January 14, before heading to the Star Theatre in Singapore for a concert on January 28. They continue their trek in Jakarta’s Tennis Indoor Senayan on February 4 before closing off the Asia leg and their tour with a performance at Bangkok’s Thunder Dome on February 8.

The group’s tour poster indicates that there are additional dates yet to be announced. Ticketing details have also not been announced for the revealed tour dates.

ITZY recently became the fourth K-pop girl group to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, joining BLACKPINK’s 2020 studio debut ‘THE ALBUM’, labelmates TWICE’s ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ last November and aespa’s ‘Girls’ in July with their latest mini-album ‘Checkmate’, which debuted at number eight on the chart. The mini-album was released on July 15 alongside the music video for its title track ‘Sneakers’, and includes 7 new songs, as well as an English-language version of the title track.

In an interview with NME before the release of ‘Checkmate’, the group discussed the pressure of making a comeback and their strengthened bond. “It would be a lie if we said we felt no pressure at all,” vocalist Lia shared. “But I guess [this time], we just tried to focus on showing what kind of group we are, what kind of group ITZY really are, and how good we can be.”

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK kicked off their world tour in support of their sophomore LP ‘Born Pink’, with back-to-back shows at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea on October 15 and 16. The group are now headed to North America for a series of concerts.

ITZY’s 2023 Asia tour dates so far are:

January 14 – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, the Philippines

January 28 – The Star Theatre, Singapore

February 4 – Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

February 8 – Thunder Dome, Bangkok, Thailand