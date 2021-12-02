Riton and Jarvis Cocker share video for climate action “banger” ‘Let’s Stick Around’

Jarvis Cocker has joined forces with Gucci Soundsystem – the collaborative project between Riton and Ben Rhymer – on a new track called ‘Let’s Stick Around’.

Released last month to coincide with the conclusion of COP26, the song was described by the Pulp frontman as “the world’s first sustainable banger”.

The group has now shared its official video, which was directed by Tim and Barry. It includes footage from the recent Glasgow conference as well as a characteristically flamboyant performance from Cocker, who was playing in the city with JARV IS… at the time.

Between interviews with various demonstrators, we find the Sheffield artist theatrically roaming around an abandoned market as he delivers lyrics about climate action. “It’s a sticky situation/ How do we get out of this mess?” he pleads at one point.

“When we started making the film, I couldn’t believe my luck getting Tim and Barry on board to film Jarv,” Rymer explained in a statement.

“The performance is sick and it looks amazing but by far the best bit of making this film was meeting the protestors on the ground at COP26. All of them were so eloquent and totally at odds with the way they are portrayed on telly.

He continued: “They’re just ordinary people who are scared like the rest of us, the difference is they’ve decided to not let things get them down. Like the song says.”

Tim and Barry, meanwhile, spoke of Rymer’s vision to platform COP26 protesters “in a positive light”.

“When we found out Jarvis was performing in Glasgow during COP, we decided to supplement this with a live one-take performance video of Jarvis in the style of our no miming series,” they said.

Speaking to The Guardian last month, Jarvis Cocker said that it “seemed appropriate” to release ‘Let’s Stick Around’ during COP26.

“A lot of debates in the modern world devolve into people shouting at each other from opposite corners of a room,” he told the outlet. “The idea was that anybody could dance to this song and agree with it. That’s what music does so well. It brings people together.”