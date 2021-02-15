Mark Tuan unveils ‘One In A Million’ animated video

K-pop star Mark Tuan gifted fans with the release of the official animated video for his new song ‘One In A Million’.

The clip, which arrived on Valentine’s Day (February 14), tells the simple story of love, though the eyes of protagonists who meet by chance in a busy city. “The one in a million chance, being in the right place at the right time, has them meet and fall in love at first sight. But as timing & fate almost takes them apart, music brings them together forever,” reads the video’s description.

Watch the video here.

The song was first released on February 12 and is a collaboration with California-based EDM producer and DJ, Sanjoy. ‘One In A Million’ is the singer’s first release since his boyband GOT7 left their longtime label, JYP Entertainment, in January.

Tuan also recently returned to his hometown of Los Angeles, California and reunited with his family. He also opened his official Youtube channel, which has garnered almost three million subscribers in less than a month since its launch.

The musician debuted in 2014 as a member of seven-piece K-pop boy group GOT7. The group released their latest album, ‘Breath of Love: Last Piece’, in November 2020 before they departed from their JYP Entertainment.