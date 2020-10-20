Miley Cyrus reveals she’s working on a Metallica covers album

Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is currently working on a Metallica covers album.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ pop star covered the band’s classic track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ during her rock-orientated performance at Glastonbury 2019, and has recently offered up live renditions of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.

During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Cyrus explained that she is now back in the studio — and that “we’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that”.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic],” she added. “At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

After asking the interviewer to name their favourite rock stars, Cyrus said: “People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop.”

This news comes after the singer previously cited Metallica as an inspiration behind her as-yet-untitled upcoming new album, which she said “will be reflective of who I am”.

The Cranberries recently gave their seal of approval to Cyrus’ version of ‘Zombie’.

“It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard,” they wrote on social media. “We think Dolores [O’Riordan] would be very impressed!”