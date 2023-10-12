Niall Horan announces Asia 2024 tour dates

Niall Horan has announced the anticipated tour dates for his ‘The Show’ run of concerts for Asia – see the full list of tour dates below.

Today (October 12), Horan – a former member of One Direction – took to social media to announce his Asia run of shows, which will see him perform four shows in May next year.

Niall Horan will kick off his Asia tour in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium on May 9. On May 11, Horan will head to Jakarta, Indonesia, where he will perform at Beach City International Stadium.

Two days later, Niall Horan will head to Manila, the Philippines at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena before ending his run of Asia shows in Tokyo, Japan on May 15 at the Garden Theatre.

Tickets to Niall Horan’s Japan concert are now on sale and can be purchased here. Tickets to the concerts in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila are set to go on sale October 18 and can be purchased here. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Monday (October 16), register for Niall Horan’s newsletter for access here.

Niall Horan’s ‘The Show – Live on Tour’ Asia 2024 dates are:

MAY 2024

09 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Beach City International Stadium

13 – Manila, the Philippines – SM Mall Of Asia Arena

15 – Tokya, Japan – Garden Theatre

Niall Horan most recently released his album ‘The Show’ in early June. Speaking to NME ahead of the album’s release, Horan said of the record: “The last time I wrote an album I did less thinking. You don’t in your early 20s, you don’t think too much at all ­– well I didn’t anyway, probably just immaturity of me. But I think with pandemics and relationships and things like that, you subconsciously grow as a person. And then production wise and what I’m saying [lyrically], it just sounds like something that a 30-year-old would release. Not a youthful version of what I did before.”