Pete Davidson spoke to Eminem after SNL impersonation, but “hung up as quickly as possible”

Pete Davidson has recalled his nerves when talking to Eminem after he impersonated the rapper during a recent SNL skit.

In March, Davidson donned a Batman & Robin-style costume for a parody of Eminem‘s song ‘Without Me’, which also acted as somewhat of an explainer for the recent NFTs trend.

Weeks later, Davidson faced the prospect of finally discussing the skit with the rap icon himself.

“It went, I think, as good as it could go,” Pete told Seth Meyers about his conversation with Slim Shady.

“Eminem said a couple nice things, like, about me. And I, of course, heard them and I reached out and I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you.'”

However, Davidson admitted that nerves got the better of him during their call.

“I just hit him up and I said, ‘Thanks.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man you really did that’… I then hung up as quick as possible,” he said.

In the same interview, Pete also dismissed claims that the SNL cast are divided about Elon Musk’s upcoming hosting slot on the show.

“I’m really excited, man,” he said of the Tesla founder’s appearance. “I’m gonna ask him for, like, a Tesla or some shit… That guy’s a (genius). I don’t know why people are freaking out.”

Eminem himself recently branched out into NFTs and made $1.78million (£1.3million) from his first collection of ‘Shady Con’ non-fungible tokens.