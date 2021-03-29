Rosé says MV for ‘Gone’ will be released “very, very soon”

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has revealed that a music video for ‘Gone’, the second song from her debut solo single album ‘R’, will be released “very, very soon”.

The singer recently confirmed during an Instagram Live broadcast that the video for ‘Gone’ is coming sooner than expected, although she didn’t reveal a specific release date. On Saturday (March 27), the Australian-Korean responded to the a fan’s question during the livestream: “Release of ‘Gone’, when? Mm, that’s a secret. I’m not going to tell you. But very, very soon.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the music video for ‘On The Ground’ continues to rack up views on YouTube, with over 124million views at time of writing. It also broke the record for the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6million views, beating previous title holder PSY for his 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’.

Rosé has also launched her very own YouTube channel, amassing with almost 2million subscribers. In her first upload to the channel, she opened up about not enjoying music “for a good couple of years” and shared tidbits about her childhood and the making of her solo album.

‘On The Ground’ has also helped Rosé break new ground on Billboard charts. The track landed at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rosé the highest-ranking and the only second K-pop female soloist to ever take a spot in Billboard’s main singles chart.

Last week, the singer told Rolling Stone that she felt “intimidated” when she first met her BLACKPINK bandmates. “I was the new one, I was like the newbie,” she said. “I walked in and there was just like a bunch of girls, like quite a lot of them in a room, and I remember just feeling so intimidated.”