Singapore Community Radio returns today with revamped programming

Singapore Community Radio (SGCR) has announced its return with new, revamped content and programming.

The new era for the community radio platform will kick off today (Tuesday, September 15), with content airing weekly from Tuesdays to Saturdays. The new direction for SGCR is targeted at elevating the “diverse Singaporean voices on a shared platform”, according to a press statement.

The first wave of content being rolled out will include monthly shows such as podcasts with local record store The Analog Vault, an interview series called 10 Tracks and more. Resident DJ sets and curated streams from experimental record label Evening Chants, DJs Kim Wong (indie rock throwback party Teenage Riot), Eden (INNER SPACE) and Itch (Nightcap) will also be broadcast.

SGCR will also broadcast guest mixes from prolific musicians within the community, with the first wave of guests including Kin Leonn, Joshua P, Darryl Knows and The Analog Girl. The club night Uploading, which was held regularly at the Boat Quay venue Headquarters pre-pandemic, and DJ duo Lim Brothers Travel will also be involved.

The first broadcast to take over the SGCR airwaves on Tuesday, September 15, will be The Potluck Club, a new podcast series that aims to tell the stories of local creators and entrepreneurs in Singapore.

Following The Potluck Club will be AV Club, a podcast from the staff of The Analog Vault as they sift through crates of vinyl and share more about about unknown musical gems on wax. Closing off the first day of streams will be a guest mix by DjulianC.

Check out the complete schedule for the week below.

SGCR will premiere new content and podcasts on a weekly basis, with all streams being hosted on Twitch and Mixcloud Live. Select shows will premiere on Facebook Live as well.

Once the livestreams have wrapped, the shows will be archived for public access on Spotify and Mixcloud. All content will be free, with an optional payment model for supporters to be introduced in the future.

The SGCR team is now also looking for potential collaborators over multiple disciplines, who feel they have something new to bring to the SGCR community.

“For too long we have looked beyond our shores to be entertained or to be inspired, but this pandemic has taught us the importance of the strengths of local talent & the communities that surround them,” said SGCR Creative Director Darren Tan via a press release.

Singapore Community Radio was founded in 2017. The new SGCR team consists of Tan, Managing Editor Daniel Peters, and Producer Hwee En Tan. [Editor’s Note: SGCR Managing Editor Daniel Peters is also a contributor to NME Asia.]