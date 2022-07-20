Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on new mask: “It lit up like nobody’s business”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has opened up about the moment he revealed his new mask last year.

The frontman discussed the band’s new era in an interview with Kerrang, after announcing their new album and single today (July 20).

Recalling the moment the Iowa metal titans took to the stage at Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, for their first show in 18 months, Taylor discussed the big reveal.

“At first people were like, ‘Who the fuck is this?!’” the musician said. “The cameras came out like fucking crazy. I mean, it lit up like nobody’s business, and I just stood there for a second and let everybody do it. And then it was just on, you know?”

He later added: “I tend to go with my instincts. Sometimes it pays off; sometimes it doesn’t. I told the band: ‘I’m bringing out my new mask.’ And they were like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘Because it’s time.’”

Slipknot announced their seventh studio album, ‘The End, So Far’, earlier today with the release of new single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

It’s the second song taken from the new album, after ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ was shared late last year.

The tracklist for Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ is:

‘Adderall’ ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ ‘Yen’ ‘Hivenmind’ ‘Warranty’ ‘Medicine For The Dead’ ‘Acidic’ ‘Heirloom’ ‘H377’ ‘De Sade’ ‘Finale’

Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ will be released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.