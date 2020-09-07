Sunset Rollercoaster lead fully local lineup for Taiwan’s LUCFest in November

Taiwanese indie music festival LUCFest has announced its return with a three-day physical event set for November 2020. See the lineup below.

LUCFest, which is scheduled to take place in Tainan, Taiwan from November 27 to 29, will feature a live music line-up of over 60 bands spread across seven stages sprinkled throughout the city.

The first wave of performers was announced last Thursday (September 3). It will feature headliners Sunset Rollercoaster, Jade Eyes, I Mean Us and Go Go Machine Orchestra, among others. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.

LUCfest also includes a music industry and networking convention that will feature more than 10 showcase performances, panels, workshops and networking events featuring music artists, record companies, labels, festival curators and media.

“[With Taiwan] as one of few countries holding a physical showcase music festival in 2020, LUCfest acts an important role for continually supporting an artist’s live career during the pandemic,” festival director Weining Hung said in a press statement.

“[We] have put in a lot of effort to ensure a safe and unique experience for both artists and fans and aim to have all live performances, conferences and networking forums work according to schedule.”

LUCFest, which typically features a number of international performers, will be made up of an entirely local line-up this year. Last year, artists from the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Portugal, Indonesia and more played the festival.

“Normally our line up would consists of a third of international acts and delegates flying in from around the world but it is not possible this year,” commented Hung. “We had to cut down the capacity of live venues, keep social distancing and the wearing of masks in order to make a festival happen during a pandemic.

“But there’s nothing better than the luck of still being able to bring live energy to an audience while people in many countries can only join a music show through their monitor. During these tough times, we’ll try our best to keep the music industry alive in a safe and interesting way.”

In August, Taiwan marked the return of arena concerts, albeit with safety measures: Mandopop star Eric Chou drew thousands of concertgoers to two sold-out dates at the Taipei Arena, which had mandatory temperature checks and contact tracing measures.

Tickets for this year’s LUCFest are now available and can be purchased via here.

The line-up for LUCFest 2020 is:

Sunset Rollercoaster

Jade Eyes

Sandwich Fail

Limi

The Murky Crows

Faye Hong

Huan Huan

ChuNoodle

Four Pens

COLD DEW

Ying-Da Chen Quartet

Modern Cinema Master

Hui Chu Wang

Go Go Machine Orchestra

I Mean Us

Cicada

Minyen Hsieh Sextet Plays: Ode For Joe

Easy Shen Gang

SoulFa

hue