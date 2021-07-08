TWICE’s Momo and SUPER JUNIOR’s Heechul have split up

Momo of girl group TWICE and SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul have officially announced their break up.

South Korean news outlet Maeil Kyungje had originally reported earlier this morning (July 8) that the two K-pop stars had officially called it quits, citing an unnamed industry source. The source explained that “they drifted apart due to each of their busy schedules”, and had end their romantic relationship and resumed their previous “senior and junior relationship”.

The agencies of both singers later confirmed the couple’s separation in separate statements. Heechul’s agency, Label SJ, briefly noted in its statement to Mydaily that it is “true” that the relationship has ended. The company added that “it is difficult to say more as it is the artists’ personal matter”, per a translation by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

JYP Entertainment, the label that represents Momo, also echoed SJ Label’s comments in their statement published by Newsen. However, reasons for the couple’s split remain unconfirmed by both agencies.

Momo and Heechul first made their romance public in January 2020, after their relationship had been reported by South Korea media outlets. After initially denying the reports, the pair later confirmed their romance and had been dating publicly for a year-and-a-half before their break up.

The original report in 2020 alleged that the couple “came to know each other after appearing on a programme together in 2017”, and that they were a “great source of support for each other”, per Soompi.

In related news, TWICE have recently dropped the title track for their upcoming full-length Japanese length titled ‘Perfect World’ of the same name, along with an accompanying music video. The album is set to feature a total of ten tracks and is scheduled for release on July 28.